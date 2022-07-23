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Ch 25: Current, Resistance, and EMF
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 25: Current, Resistance, and EMFProblem 46a
Chapter 25, Problem 46a

A typical small flashlight contains two batteries, each having an emf of 1.5 V, connected in series with a bulb having resistance 17 Ω. If the internal resistance of the batteries is negligible, what power is delivered to the bulb?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem setup. We have two batteries connected in series, each with an electromotive force (emf) of 1.5 V. This means the total voltage supplied by the batteries is the sum of their individual emfs.
Step 2: Calculate the total voltage supplied by the batteries. Since they are in series, the total voltage (V_total) is given by: Vtotal=1.5+1.5
Step 3: Use Ohm's Law to find the current flowing through the circuit. Ohm's Law states that the current (I) is equal to the voltage (V) divided by the resistance (R). The formula is: I=VtotalR, where R is the resistance of the bulb.
Step 4: Substitute the values into Ohm's Law. The resistance of the bulb is 17 Ω, and the total voltage is 3 V (from Step 2). So, the current is: I=317
Step 5: Calculate the power delivered to the bulb using the formula for electrical power: P=VtotalI. Substitute the values for V_total and I from the previous steps to find the power.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromotive Force (EMF)

EMF is the voltage generated by a battery or power source when no current is flowing. It represents the energy provided per charge unit. In this question, each battery has an EMF of 1.5 V, and when connected in series, the total EMF is the sum of individual EMFs, resulting in 3 V.
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Series Circuit

In a series circuit, components are connected end-to-end, so the same current flows through each component. The total voltage across the circuit is the sum of the voltages across each component. Here, the batteries are in series, providing a combined voltage of 3 V to the bulb.
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Power in Electrical Circuits

Power in an electrical circuit is the rate at which energy is transferred or converted. It is calculated using the formula P = V^2/R, where P is power, V is voltage, and R is resistance. For the bulb with a resistance of 17 Ω and a voltage of 3 V, the power delivered can be calculated using this formula.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Pure silicon at room temperature contains approximately 1.0 × 1016 free electrons per cubic meter. (a) Referring to Table 25.1, calculate the mean free time t for silicon at room temperature. (b) Your answer in part (a) is much greater than the mean free time for copper given in Example 25.11. Why, then, does pure silicon have such a high resistivity compared to copper?

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Textbook Question

A heart defibrillator is used to enable the heart to start beating if it has stopped. This is done by passing a large current of 12 A through the body at 25 V for a very short time, usually about 3.0 ms. How much energy is transferred?

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Textbook Question

A typical small flashlight contains two batteries, each having an emf of 1.5 V, connected in series with a bulb having resistance 17 Ω. If the batteries last for 5.0 h, what is the total energy delivered to the bulb?

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Textbook Question

A typical small flashlight contains two batteries, each having an emf of 1.5 V, connected in series with a bulb having resistance 17 Ω. The resistance of real batteries increases as they run down. If the initial internal resistance is negligible, what is the combined internal resistance of both batteries when the power to the bulb has decreased to half its initial value?

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Textbook Question

The battery for a certain cell phone is rated at 3.70 V. According to the manufacturer, it can produce 3.15 × 104 J of electrical energy, enough for 5.25 h of operation, before needing to be recharged. Find the average current that this cell phone draws when turned on.

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Textbook Question

Electric eels generate electric pulses along their skin that can be used to stun an enemy when they come into contact with it. Tests have shown that these pulses can be up to 500 V and produce currents of 80 mA (or even larger). A typical pulse lasts for 10 ms. What power and how much energy are delivered to the unfortunate enemy with a single pulse, assuming a steady current?

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