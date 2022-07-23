Textbook Question
A copper transmission cable km long and cm in diameter carries a current of A. How much electrical energy is dissipated as thermal energy every hour?
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A copper transmission cable km long and cm in diameter carries a current of A. How much electrical energy is dissipated as thermal energy every hour?
The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the potential difference of point with respect to point .
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the terminal voltage of the battery.
In household wiring, copper wire mm in diameter is often used. Find the resistance of a -m length of this wire.
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the current through the - resistor.
What is the resistance of a carbon rod at °C if its resistance is at °C?