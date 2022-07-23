The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . What constant current would transport the same charge in the same time interval?
In household wiring, copper wire mm in diameter is often used. Find the resistance of a -m length of this wire.
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Key Concepts
Resistance
Resistivity
Cross-sectional Area
A copper transmission cable km long and cm in diameter carries a current of A. How much electrical energy is dissipated as thermal energy every hour?
A ductile metal wire has resistance . What will be the resistance of this wire in terms of if it is stretched to three times its original length, assuming that the density and resistivity of the material do not change when the wire is stretched? (Hint: The amount of metal does not change, so stretching out the wire will affect its cross-sectional area.)
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the reading of the ammeter.
The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . How many coulombs of charge pass a cross section of the wire in the time interval between and ?
What is the resistance of a carbon rod at °C if its resistance is at °C?