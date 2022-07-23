The 10.00 V battery in Fig. E26.28 is removed from the circuit and reinserted with the opposite polarity, so that its positive terminal is now next to point a. The rest of the circuit is as shown in the figure. Find the current in each branch.
The 5.00 V battery in Fig. E26.28 is removed from the circuit and replaced by a 15.00 V battery, with its negative terminal next to point b. The rest of the circuit is as shown in the figure. Find the current in each branch.
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Kirchhoff's Circuit Laws
Series and Parallel Circuits
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.34, the 6.0 Ω resistor is consuming energy at a rate of 24 J/s when the current through it flows as shown. What are the polarity and emf ε of the unknown battery, assuming it has negligible internal resistance?
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the current in the 3.00 Ω resistor.
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.31 the batteries have negligible internal resistance and the meters are both idealized. With the switch S open, the voltmeter reads 15.0 V. What will the ammeter read when the switch is closed?
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the unknown emfs and .
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.33 all meters are idealized and the batteries have no appreciable internal resistance. Find the reading of the voltmeter with the switch S open. Which point is at a higher potential: a or b?