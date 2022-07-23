The 10.00 V battery in Fig. E26.28 is removed from the circuit and reinserted with the opposite polarity, so that its positive terminal is now next to point a. The rest of the circuit is as shown in the figure. Find the current in each branch.
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the current in the 3.00 Ω resistor.
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Series and Parallel Circuits
Kirchhoff's Laws
The 5.00 V battery in Fig. E26.28 is removed from the circuit and replaced by a 15.00 V battery, with its negative terminal next to point b. The rest of the circuit is as shown in the figure. Find the current in each branch.
The batteries shown in the circuit in Fig. E26.24 have negligibly small internal resistances. Find the current through the 30.0-Ω resistor.
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120 V line. In which situation is there a greater total light output from both bulbs combined?
Find the emfs and in the circuit of Fig. E26.26, and find the potential difference of point relative to point .
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the unknown emfs and .