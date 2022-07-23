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Ch 26: Direct-Current Circuits
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 26: Direct-Current CircuitsProblem 22a
Chapter 26, Problem 22a

The batteries shown in the circuit in Fig. E26.24 have negligibly small internal resistances. Find the current through the 30.0-Ω resistor.

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1
Identify the components in the circuit: two batteries (E1 and E2) and two resistors (R1 and R2). The resistors are labeled with their resistance values, R1 = 30.0 Ω and R2 = unknown.
Apply Kirchhoff's loop rule to the circuit. This rule states that the sum of the electromotive forces (emf) in any closed loop is equal to the sum of the potential drops (voltage) across the resistors in that loop.
Write the equation for the loop using Kirchhoff's rule: E1 - I * R1 - E2 - I * R2 = 0, where I is the current through the resistors.
Rearrange the equation to solve for the current I: I = (E1 - E2) / (R1 + R2).
Substitute the known values into the equation. You have R1 = 30.0 Ω, and you need to know the values of E1, E2, and R2 to find the current I through the 30.0 Ω resistor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law is a fundamental principle in electronics and electrical engineering, stating that the current through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance. It is mathematically expressed as I = V/R, where I is the current, V is the voltage, and R is the resistance. This law is crucial for calculating the current in circuits.
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Kirchhoff's Loop Rule

Kirchhoff's Loop Rule, also known as Kirchhoff's Voltage Law, states that the sum of the electromotive forces (emf) and potential differences (voltage) around any closed loop in a circuit is zero. This principle is essential for analyzing complex circuits, as it allows for the calculation of unknown currents and voltages by setting up equations based on the conservation of energy within the loop.
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Series and Parallel Circuits

In a series circuit, components are connected end-to-end, so the same current flows through each component, and the total resistance is the sum of individual resistances. In a parallel circuit, components are connected across the same voltage source, and the total current is the sum of the currents through each component. Understanding these configurations is vital for analyzing how current and voltage distribute in a circuit.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the current in the 3.00 Ω resistor.

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Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120 V line. In each situation, which of the two bulbs glows the brightest?

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Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120 V line. In which situation is there a greater total light output from both bulbs combined?

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Textbook Question

Find the emfs ε1ε_1 and ε2ε_2 in the circuit of Fig. E26.26, and find the potential difference of point bb relative to point aa.

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Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the total power dissipated in both bulbs.

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the unknown emfs ε1ε_1 and ε2ε_2.

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