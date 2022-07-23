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Ch 29: Electromagnetic Induction
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 29: Electromagnetic InductionProblem 20
Chapter 29, Problem 20

A cardboard tube is wrapped with two windings of insulated wire wound in opposite directions, as shown in Fig. E29.20. Terminals a and b of winding A may be connected to a battery through a reversing switch. State whether the induced current in the resistor R is from left to right or from right to left in the following circumstances: (a) the current in winding Ais from a to b and is increasing; (b) the current in winding A is from b to a and is decreasing; (c) the current in winding A is from b to a and is increasing.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of electromagnetic induction: When the current in a coil changes, it creates a changing magnetic field, which can induce an electromotive force (EMF) in a nearby coil according to Faraday's Law of Induction.
Apply Lenz's Law: The direction of the induced current is such that it opposes the change in magnetic flux that produced it. This means if the magnetic field is increasing, the induced current will create a magnetic field in the opposite direction.
Analyze scenario (a): The current in winding A is increasing from a to b. This creates an increasing magnetic field in one direction. According to Lenz's Law, the induced current in the resistor R will be in a direction that opposes this increase.
Analyze scenario (b): The current in winding A is decreasing from b to a. This creates a decreasing magnetic field in the opposite direction. The induced current in the resistor R will be in a direction that opposes this decrease, meaning it will try to maintain the original magnetic field direction.
Analyze scenario (c): The current in winding A is increasing from b to a. This creates an increasing magnetic field in the opposite direction compared to scenario (a). The induced current in the resistor R will be in a direction that opposes this increase, similar to scenario (a) but in the opposite direction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromagnetic Induction

Electromagnetic induction is the process by which a changing magnetic field within a closed loop induces an electromotive force (EMF) in the wire. This principle is governed by Faraday's Law, which states that the induced EMF is proportional to the rate of change of the magnetic flux through the loop. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the direction of the induced current in the resistor.
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Introduction to Induction

Lenz's Law

Lenz's Law provides the direction of the induced current, stating that the induced current will flow in a direction that opposes the change in magnetic flux that produced it. This is a consequence of the conservation of energy and is essential for predicting whether the induced current in the resistor flows from left to right or right to left in the given scenarios.
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Lenz's Law

Right-Hand Rule for Coils

The right-hand rule for coils helps determine the direction of the magnetic field around a current-carrying wire. By curling the fingers of your right hand in the direction of the current, your thumb points in the direction of the magnetic field. This rule is vital for understanding how the direction of current in winding A affects the magnetic field and, consequently, the induced current in the resistor.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A metal ring 4.50 cm in diameter is placed between the north and south poles of large magnets with the plane of its area perpendicular to the magnetic field. These magnets produce an initial uniform field of 1.12 T between them but are gradually pulled apart, causing this field to remain uniform but decrease steadily at 0.250 T/s. What is the magnitude of the electric field induced in the ring?

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Textbook Question

Using Lenz's law, determine the direction of the current in resistor ab of Fig. E29.19 when (a) switch S is opened after having been closed for several minutes; (b) coil B is brought closer to coil A with the switch closed; (c) the resistance of R is decreased while the switch remains closed.

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Textbook Question

A long, thin solenoid has 400 turns per meter and radius 1.10 cm. The current in the solenoid is increasing at a uniform rate di/dt. The induced electric field at a point near the center of the solenoid and 3.50 cm from its axis is 8.00 × 10-6 V/m. Calculate di/dt.

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Textbook Question

A circular loop of wire is in a region of spatially uniform magnetic field, as shown in Fig. E29.15. The magnetic field is directed into the plane of the figure. Determine the direction (clockwise or counterclockwise) of the induced current in the loop when (a) B is increasing; (b) B is decreasing; (c) B is constant with value B0. Explain your reasoning.

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Textbook Question

The conducting rod ab shown in Fig. E29.29 makes contact with metal rails ca and db. The apparatus is in a uniform magnetic field of 0.800 T, perpendicular to the plane of the figure. In what direction does the current flow in the rod?

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Textbook Question

The current in Fig. E29.18E29.18 obeys the equation I(t)=I0ebtI(t)=I_0e^{-bt}, where b>0b > 0. Find the direction (clockwise or counterclockwise) of the current induced in the round coil for t>0t > 0.

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