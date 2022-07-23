Induced Electric Field

The induced electric field around a solenoid is related to the rate of change of the magnetic field inside it. According to Faraday's Law, the magnitude of the induced electric field at a distance from the solenoid's axis can be calculated using the formula E = (r/2) * (dB/dt), where r is the radial distance from the axis. This concept is key to determining the relationship between di/dt and the given electric field.