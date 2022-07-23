Skip to main content
Ch 30: Inductance
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 30: InductanceProblem 18a
Chapter 30, Problem 18a

It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. How much electrical energy is converted to light and thermal energy by a 150 W light bulb in one day?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that power (P) is the rate at which energy is used or converted. The power of the light bulb is given as 150 watts (W), which means it uses 150 joules of energy per second.
To find the total energy used in one day, we need to calculate the total time in seconds. There are 24 hours in a day, 60 minutes in an hour, and 60 seconds in a minute. Therefore, the total time in seconds is 24 * 60 * 60.
The energy used by the light bulb in one day can be calculated using the formula: \( E = P \times t \), where \( E \) is the energy in joules, \( P \) is the power in watts, and \( t \) is the time in seconds.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \( E = 150 \text{ W} \times (24 \times 60 \times 60) \text{ s} \).
This calculation will give you the total electrical energy converted to light and thermal energy by the light bulb in one day.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrical Power

Electrical power is the rate at which electrical energy is transferred by an electric circuit. It is measured in watts (W), where one watt is equal to one joule per second. Understanding power is crucial for calculating the energy consumption of devices, such as a light bulb, over time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:00
Power

Energy Conversion

Energy conversion refers to the process of changing energy from one form to another. In the context of a light bulb, electrical energy is converted into light and thermal energy. This concept is essential for determining how much energy is used and transformed by the bulb over a given period.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:46
Unit Conversions

Time Calculation

Time calculation involves determining the duration over which a process occurs, which is necessary for calculating total energy consumption. For a 150-W light bulb operating continuously, the energy used in one day can be calculated by multiplying the power by the time in seconds (24 hours).
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:43
Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.450 H, C = 2.50 × 10-5 F, and resistance R. What is the angular frequency of the circuit when R = 0?

2003
views
Textbook Question

An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.450 H, C = 2.50 × 10-5 F, and resistance R. What value must R have to give a 5.0% decrease in angular frequency compared to the value calculated in part (a)?

1792
views
Textbook Question

An air-filled toroidal solenoid has a mean radius of 15.0 cm and a cross-sectional area of 5.00 cm2. When the current is 12.0 A, the energy stored is 0.390 J. How many turns does the winding have?

562
views
Textbook Question

A long, straight solenoid has 800 turns. When the current in the solenoid is 2.90 A, the average flux through each turn of the solenoid is 3.25 × 10-3 Wb. What must be the magnitude of the rate of change of the current in order for the self-induced emf to equal 6.20 mV?

2609
views
Textbook Question

A solenoid 25.0 cm long and with a cross-sectional area of 0.500 cm2 contains 400 turns of wire and carries a current of 80.0 A. Calculate: the total energy contained in the coil's magnetic field (assume the field is uniform);

1196
views
Textbook Question

It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. If the amount of energy calculated in part is stored in an inductor in which the current is 80.0 A, what is the inductance?

1710
views