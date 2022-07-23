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Ch 30: Inductance
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 30: InductanceProblem 15
Chapter 30, Problem 15

An air-filled toroidal solenoid has a mean radius of 15.0 cm and a cross-sectional area of 5.00 cm2. When the current is 12.0 A, the energy stored is 0.390 J. How many turns does the winding have?

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Start by recalling the formula for the energy stored in the magnetic field of a solenoid: \( U = \frac{1}{2} L I^2 \), where \( U \) is the energy stored, \( L \) is the inductance, and \( I \) is the current.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the inductance \( L \): \( L = \frac{2U}{I^2} \). Substitute \( U = 0.390 \ \text{J} \) and \( I = 12.0 \ \text{A} \) into the equation to calculate \( L \).
Next, use the formula for the inductance of a toroidal solenoid: \( L = \mu_0 \frac{N^2 A}{2 \pi r} \), where \( \mu_0 \) is the permeability of free space (\( 4\pi \times 10^{-7} \ \text{T·m/A} \)), \( N \) is the number of turns, \( A \) is the cross-sectional area, and \( r \) is the mean radius.
Rearrange the formula to solve for \( N \): \( N = \sqrt{\frac{L \cdot 2 \pi r}{\mu_0 A}} \). Substitute \( L \) from step 2, \( r = 15.0 \ \text{cm} = 0.150 \ \text{m} \), and \( A = 5.00 \ \text{cm}^2 = 5.00 \times 10^{-4} \ \text{m}^2 \) into the equation.
Simplify the expression to calculate \( N \), the number of turns in the winding. Ensure all units are consistent (meters, henries, etc.) during the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Toroidal Solenoid

A toroidal solenoid is a coil of wire shaped like a doughnut, where the magnetic field is confined within the loop. The magnetic field strength inside a toroidal solenoid depends on the number of turns per unit length and the current flowing through the wire. This configuration allows for a uniform magnetic field and is often used in applications requiring compact magnetic fields.
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Magnetic Energy Storage

The energy stored in a magnetic field can be calculated using the formula U = (1/2)LI², where U is the energy, L is the inductance, and I is the current. In a toroidal solenoid, the inductance depends on the geometry of the solenoid, including the number of turns, the mean radius, and the cross-sectional area. Understanding this relationship is crucial for determining how much energy is stored based on the current and the solenoid's physical characteristics.
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Inductance Calculation

Inductance is a measure of how much magnetic flux is generated for a given current in a coil. For a toroidal solenoid, the inductance can be calculated using the formula L = (μ₀N²A)/2πr, where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, N is the number of turns, A is the cross-sectional area, and r is the mean radius. This formula is essential for solving problems related to the number of turns in a solenoid when other parameters are known.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The inductor shown in Fig. E30.11 has inductance 0.260 H and carries a current in the direction shown. The current is changing at a constant rate. The potential between points a and b is Vab = 1.04 V, with point a at higher potential. Is the current increasing or decreasing?

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Textbook Question

It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. How much electrical energy is converted to light and thermal energy by a 150 W light bulb in one day?

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Textbook Question

A long, straight solenoid has 800 turns. When the current in the solenoid is 2.90 A, the average flux through each turn of the solenoid is 3.25 × 10-3 Wb. What must be the magnitude of the rate of change of the current in order for the self-induced emf to equal 6.20 mV?

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Textbook Question

Inductance of a Solenoid. A metallic laboratory spring is typically 5.00 cm long and 0.150 cm in diameter and has 50 coils. If you connect such a spring in an electric circuit, how much self-inductance must you include for it if you model it as an ideal solenoid?

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Textbook Question

A solenoid 25.0 cm long and with a cross-sectional area of 0.500 cm2 contains 400 turns of wire and carries a current of 80.0 A. Calculate: the total energy contained in the coil's magnetic field (assume the field is uniform);

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Textbook Question

It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. If the amount of energy calculated in part is stored in an inductor in which the current is 80.0 A, what is the inductance?

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