Textbook Question
At the instant when the current in an inductor is increasing at a rate of 0.0640 A/s, the magnitude of the self-induced emf is 0.0160 V. What is the inductance of the inductor?
2031
views
At the instant when the current in an inductor is increasing at a rate of 0.0640 A/s, the magnitude of the self-induced emf is 0.0160 V. What is the inductance of the inductor?
At the instant when the current in an inductor is increasing at a rate of 0.0640 A/s, the magnitude of the self-induced emf is 0.0160 V. If the inductor is a solenoid with 400 turns, what is the average magnetic flux through each turn when the current is 0.720 A?
A 2.50-mH toroidal solenoid has an average radius of 6.00 cm and a cross-sectional area of 2.00 cm2. How many coils does it have? (Make the same assumption as in Example 30.3.)