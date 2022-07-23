The inductor shown in Fig. E30.11 has inductance 0.260 H and carries a current in the direction shown. The current is changing at a constant rate. The potential between points a and b is Vab = 1.04 V, with point a at higher potential. Is the current increasing or decreasing?
At the instant when the current in an inductor is increasing at a rate of 0.0640 A/s, the magnitude of the self-induced emf is 0.0160 V. What is the inductance of the inductor?
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Key Concepts
Inductance
Self-Induced EMF
Rate of Change of Current
At the instant when the current in an inductor is increasing at a rate of 0.0640 A/s, the magnitude of the self-induced emf is 0.0160 V. If the inductor is a solenoid with 400 turns, what is the average magnetic flux through each turn when the current is 0.720 A?
Two coils have mutual inductance M = 3.25 × 10-4 H. The current i1 in the first coil increases at a uniform rate of 830 A/s. What is the magnitude of the induced emf in the second coil? Is it constant?
When the current in a toroidal solenoid is changing at a rate of 0.0260 A/s, the magnitude of the induced emf is 12.6 mV. When the current equals 1.40 A, the average flux through each turn of the solenoid is 0.00285 Wb. How many turns does the solenoid have?
A 2.50-mH toroidal solenoid has an average radius of 6.00 cm and a cross-sectional area of 2.00 cm2. How many coils does it have? (Make the same assumption as in Example 30.3.)