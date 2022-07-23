What is the reactance of a 3.00-H inductor at a frequency of 80.0 Hz?
A capacitor is connected across an ac source that has voltage amplitude 60.0 V and frequency 80.0 Hz. What is the phase angle Φ for the source voltage relative to the current? Does the source voltage lag or lead the current?
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Key Concepts
Capacitive Reactance
Phase Angle in AC Circuits
Voltage and Current Relationship in Capacitors
You have a special light bulb with a very delicate wire filament. The wire will break if the current in it ever exceeds 1.50 A, even for an instant. What is the largest root-mean-square current you can run through this bulb?
A capacitor is connected across an ac source that has voltage amplitude 60.0 V and frequency 80.0 Hz. What is the capacitance C of the capacitor if the current amplitude is 5.30 A?
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What is the inductance of an inductor whose reactance is 120 Ω at 80.0 Hz?