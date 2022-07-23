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Ch 33: The Nature and Propagation of Light
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 33: The Nature and Propagation of LightProblem 30b
Chapter 32, Problem 30b

Light of original intensity I0 passes through two ideal polarizing filters having their polarizing axes oriented as shown in Fig. E33.28. You want to adjust the angle f so that the intensity at point P is equal to I0/10. If the original light is linearly polarized in the same direction as the polarizing axis of the first polarizer the light reaches, what should Φ be?

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1
Understand that when light passes through a polarizer, its intensity is reduced according to Malus's Law, which states that the intensity I after passing through a polarizer is given by: I=I_0cos2Φ, where Φ is the angle between the light's polarization direction and the polarizer's axis.
Since the original light is linearly polarized in the same direction as the polarizing axis of the first polarizer, it will pass through the first polarizer without any reduction in intensity. Therefore, the intensity after the first polarizer remains I_0.
The light then passes through the second polarizer, which is oriented at an angle Φ with respect to the first polarizer. According to Malus's Law, the intensity at point P after the second polarizer is: I=I_0cos2Φ.
Set the intensity at point P to be I_0/10 and solve for Φ: I_0/10=I_0cos2Φ.
Divide both sides by I_0 and take the square root to find cosΦ: cosΦ=1/10. Finally, calculate Φ using the inverse cosine function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarization of Light

Polarization refers to the orientation of the oscillations of light waves. When light is polarized, its electric field oscillates in a specific direction. Polarizing filters allow light waves oscillating in a particular direction to pass through while blocking others, thus reducing the intensity of light based on the angle between the light's polarization and the filter's axis.
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Malus's Law

Malus's Law describes how the intensity of polarized light changes as it passes through a polarizing filter. The law states that the intensity I of light after passing through a polarizer is given by I = I0 * cos²(Φ), where I0 is the initial intensity and Φ is the angle between the light's polarization direction and the polarizer's axis. This principle is crucial for calculating the intensity of light after multiple polarizers.
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Angle of Polarization

The angle of polarization, Φ, is the angle between the polarization direction of incoming light and the axis of a polarizing filter. Adjusting this angle affects the intensity of light transmitted through the filter. In the given problem, finding the correct angle Φ is essential to achieve the desired intensity at point P, which involves using Malus's Law to solve for Φ when the intensity is I0/10.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Unpolarized light with intensity I0 is incident on two polarizing filters. The axis of the first filter makes an angle of 60.0° with the vertical, and the axis of the second filter is horizontal. What is the intensity of the light after it has passed through the second filter?

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Textbook Question

A beam of light strikes a sheet of glass at an angle of 57.0° with the normal in air. You observe that red light makes an angle of 38.1° with the normal in the glass, while violet light makes a 36.7° angle. What are the speeds of red and violet light in the glass?

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Textbook Question

Light of original intensity I0 passes through two ideal polarizing filters having their polarizing axes oriented as shown in Fig. E33.28. You want to adjust the angle f so that the intensity at point P is equal to I0/10. If the original light is unpolarized, what should Φ be?

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Textbook Question

A beam of white light passes through a uniform thickness of air. If the intensity of the scattered light in the middle of the green part of the visible spectrum is I, find the intensity (in terms of I) of scattered light in the middle of the red part of the spectrum.

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