Understand the concept of angular magnification: Angular magnification (M) for a simple magnifier is defined as the ratio of the angular size of the image to the angular size of the object when viewed with the naked eye at the near point. For a lens, when the object is placed at the focal point, the angular magnification is given by the formula: M = 1 + D f , where D is the near point distance (typically 25 cm for a normal human eye) and f is the focal length of the lens.