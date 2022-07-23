BIO A person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. She opts for contact lenses to correct her vision. Is she nearsighted or farsighted?
A thin lens with a focal length of 6.00 cm is used as a simple magnifier. What angular magnification is obtainable with the lens if the object is at the focal point?
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Key Concepts
Focal Length
Angular Magnification
Simple Magnifier
The focal length of a simple magnifier is 8.00 cm. Assume the magnifier is a thin lens placed very close to the eye. If the object is 1.00 mm high, what is the height of its image formed by the magnifier?
A telescope is constructed from two lenses with focal lengths of 95.0 cm and 15.0 cm, the 95.0 cm lens being used as the objective. Both the object being viewed and the final image are at infinity. Find the height of the image formed by the objective of a building 60.0 m tall, 3.00 km away.
BIO A person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. She opts for contact lenses to correct her vision. What focal length contact lens is needed, and what is its power in diopters?
BIO Ordinary Glasses. Ordinary glasses are worn in front of the eye and usually 2.0 cm in front of the eyeball. Suppose that the person in Exercise 34.52 prefers ordinary glasses to contact lenses. What focal length lenses are needed to correct his vision, and what is their power in diopters?