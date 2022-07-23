Textbook Question
A thin lens with a focal length of 6.00 cm is used as a simple magnifier. What angular magnification is obtainable with the lens if the object is at the focal point?
2016
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A thin lens with a focal length of 6.00 cm is used as a simple magnifier. What angular magnification is obtainable with the lens if the object is at the focal point?
The focal length of a simple magnifier is 8.00 cm. Assume the magnifier is a thin lens placed very close to the eye. If the object is 1.00 mm high, what is the height of its image formed by the magnifier?
BIO A person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. She opts for contact lenses to correct her vision. What focal length contact lens is needed, and what is its power in diopters?