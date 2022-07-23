Nearsightedness and Farsightedness

Nearsightedness (myopia) occurs when the eye is too long or the cornea is too curved, causing distant objects to appear blurry while near objects are seen clearly. Farsightedness (hyperopia) is the opposite, where the eye is too short or the cornea is too flat, making it difficult to see close objects clearly while distant objects may be seen well. Understanding these conditions is crucial for determining the type of vision correction needed.