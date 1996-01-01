33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
Law of Reflection
2
ProblemProblem
A light ray strikes a horizontal surface at a 60° angle. The reflected ray then strikes a wall 2.5m above the reflective surface. How far is the wall from the point where the incident light ray strikes the surface?
A
4.33m
B
1.44m
C
2.5m
D
0.69m
