Step 1: Understand the problem. The problem involves a double-slit interference pattern. The distance between dark fringes corresponds to the distance between adjacent minima in the interference pattern. The formula for the position of minima is given by: y = m d ⋅ λ L , where y is the distance between adjacent minima, λ is the wavelength of light, L is the distance to the screen, and d is the slit separation.