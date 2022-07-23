Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a double-slit interference problem where we need to calculate the distance between the second and third dark lines (minima) on the screen. The formula for the position of dark fringes is given by: \( y_m = \frac{(m + 0.5) \lambda L}{d} \), where \( m \) is the order of the dark fringe, \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of light, \( L \) is the distance to the screen, and \( d \) is the slit separation.