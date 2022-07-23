In a two-slit interference pattern, the intensity at the peak of the central maximum is I0. At a point in the pattern where the phase difference between the waves from the two slits is 60.0°, what is the intensity?
Two slits spaced 0.260 mm apart are 0.900 m from a screen and illuminated by coherent light of wavelength 660 nm. The intensity at the center of the central maximum (u = 0°) is I0. What is the distance on the screen from the center of the central maximum to the point where the intensity has fallen to I0/2?
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Key Concepts
Double-Slit Experiment
Interference and Intensity
Path Difference and Angular Position
Two slits spaced 0.260 mm apart are 0.900 m from a screen and illuminated by coherent light of wavelength 660 nm. The intensity at the center of the central maximum (u = 0°) is I0. What is the distance on the screen from the center of the central maximum to the first minimum
A uniform film of TiO2, 1036 nm thick and having index of refraction 2.62, is spread uniformly over the surface of crown glass of refractive index 1.52. Light of wavelength 520.0 nm falls at normal incidence onto the film from air. You want to increase the thickness of this film so that the reflected light cancels. What is the minimum thickness of TiO2 that you must add so the reflected light cancels as desired?
Coherent light of frequency 6.32 × 1014 Hz passes through two thin slits and falls on a screen 85.0 cm away. You observe that the third bright fringe occurs at ±3.11 cm on either side of the central bright fringe. (a) How far apart are the two slits? (b) At what distance from the central bright fringe will the third dark fringe occur?
When viewing a piece of art that is behind glass, one often is affected by the light that is reflected off the front of the glass (called glare), which can make it difficult to see the art clearly. One solution is to coat the outer surface of the glass with a film to cancel part of the glare. If the glass has a refractive index of 1.62 and you use TiO2, which has an index of refraction of 2.62, as the coating, what is the minimum film thickness that will cancel light of wavelength 505 nm?
What is the thinnest film of a coating with n = 1.42 on glass (n = 1.52) for which destructive interference of the red component (650 nm) of an incident white light beam in air can take place by reflection?