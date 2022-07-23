Step 3: Recognize that the missing third bright bands indicate destructive interference due to the finite width of the slits. This occurs when the condition for the first minimum in the single-slit diffraction pattern overlaps with the third-order bright fringe of the double-slit interference pattern. The condition for the first minimum in single-slit diffraction is a ⋅ sin ⁡ θ = m λ , where a is the slit width, θ is the angle of diffraction, and m = 1 for the first minimum.