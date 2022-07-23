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Ch 36: Diffraction
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 36: DiffractionProblem 25
Chapter 35, Problem 25

When laser light of wavelength 632.8 nm passes through a diffraction grating, the first bright spots occur at ±17.8° from the central maximum. (a) What is the line density (in lines/cm) of this grating? (b) How many additional bright spots are there beyond the first bright spots, and at what angles do they occur?

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Step 1: Start with the diffraction grating equation: d \, \(\sin\) \(\theta\) = m \(\lambda\), where d is the grating spacing (distance between adjacent lines), \(\theta\) is the diffraction angle, m is the order of the bright spot, and \(\lambda\) is the wavelength of the light. For the first bright spot (m = 1), substitute \(\lambda\) = 632.8 \, \(\text{nm}\) = 632.8 \(\times\) 10^{-9} \, \(\text{m}\) and \(\theta\) = 17.8^\(\circ\) into the equation.
Step 2: Rearrange the equation to solve for d: d = \(\frac{m \lambda}{\sin \theta}\). Substitute the known values for m, \(\lambda\), and \(\sin\) \(\theta\) to calculate d. Once d is found, the line density of the grating is given by \(\text{line density}\) = \(\frac{1}{d}\). Convert the result to lines/cm by multiplying by 10^2.
Step 3: To determine how many additional bright spots occur, note that the maximum diffraction order m is limited by the condition \(\sin\) \(\theta\) \(\leq\) 1. Rearrange the diffraction equation to find the maximum order: m_{\(\text{max}\)} = \(\lfloor\) \(\frac{d}{\lambda}\) \(\rfloor\), where \(\lfloor\) \(\cdot\) \(\rfloor\) represents the floor function. Substitute the value of d and \(\lambda\) to calculate m_{\(\text{max}\)}.
Step 4: The total number of bright spots is given by 2 \(\times\) m_{\(\text{max}\)} + 1 (including the central maximum). Subtract the first-order bright spots to find the number of additional bright spots beyond the first order.
Step 5: To find the angles of the additional bright spots, use the diffraction equation \(\sin\) \(\theta\) = \(\frac{m \lambda}{d}\) for each order m (from 2 to m_{\(\text{max}\)}). Solve for \(\theta\) for each order, ensuring that \(\sin\) \(\theta\) \(\leq\) 1. Record the angles for both positive and negative diffraction orders.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diffraction Grating

A diffraction grating is an optical component with a periodic structure that disperses light into its constituent wavelengths. It works by exploiting the wave nature of light, causing interference patterns when light waves overlap. The angle at which bright spots (maxima) appear is determined by the grating equation, which relates the wavelength of light, the angle of diffraction, and the spacing between the grating lines.
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Grating Equation

The grating equation, given by d sin(θ) = mλ, relates the wavelength (λ) of light to the angle of diffraction (θ) and the grating spacing (d). Here, m is the order of the maximum, which can be positive or negative. This equation is essential for calculating the line density of the grating and determining the angles of additional bright spots beyond the first order.
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Line Density

Line density refers to the number of lines per unit length on a diffraction grating, typically expressed in lines/cm. It is the inverse of the grating spacing (d), which is the distance between adjacent lines. A higher line density results in more closely spaced diffraction maxima, affecting the angles at which bright spots appear and the overall resolution of the grating.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The wavelength range of the visible spectrum is approximately 380–750 nm. White light falls at normal incidence on a diffraction grating that has 350 slits/mm. Find the angular width of the visible spectrum in the first order.

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Textbook Question

Laser light of wavelength 500.0 nm illuminates two identical slits, producing an interference pattern on a screen 90.0 cm from the slits. The bright bands are 1.00 cm apart, and the third bright bands on either side of the central maximum are missing in the pattern. Find the width and the separation of the two slits.

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Textbook Question

Parallel rays of monochromatic light with wavelength 568 nm illuminate two identical slits and produce an interference pattern on a screen that is 75.0 cm from the slits. The centers of the slits are 0.640 mm apart and the width of each slit is 0.434 mm. If the intensity at the center of the central maximum is 5.00 x 10-4 W/m2, what is the intensity at a point on the screen that is 0.900 mm from the center of the central maximum?

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Textbook Question

If a diffraction grating produces a third-order bright spot for red light (of wavelength 700 nm) at 65.0° from the central maximum, at what angle will the second-order bright spot be for violet light (of wavelength 400 nm)?

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Textbook Question

Monochromatic light of wavelength 592 nm from a distant source passes through a slit that is 0.0290 mm wide. In the resulting diffraction pattern, the intensity at the center of the central maximum (θ = 0°) is 4.00x10-5 W/m2. What is the intensity at a point on the screen that corresponds to θ = 1.20°?

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Textbook Question

(a) What is the wavelength of light that is deviated in the first order through an angle of 13.5° by a transmission grating having 5000 slits/cm? (b) What is the second-order deviation of this wavelength? Assume normal incidence.

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