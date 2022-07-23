Through what potential difference must electrons be accelerated if they are to have:
(a) the same wavelength as an x ray of wavelength nm; and
(b) the same energy as the x ray in part (a)?
Through what potential difference must electrons be accelerated if they are to have:
(a) the same wavelength as an x ray of wavelength nm; and
(b) the same energy as the x ray in part (a)?
An electron has a de Broglie wavelength of m. Determine (a) the magnitude of its momentum and (b) its kinetic energy (in joules and in electron volts).
A beam of alpha particles is incident on a target of lead. A particular alpha particle comes in 'head-on' to a particular lead nucleus and stops m away from the center of the nucleus. (This point is well outside the nucleus.) Assume that the lead nucleus, which has protons, remains at rest. The mass of the alpha particle is kg.
(a) Calculate the electrostatic potential energy at the instant that the alpha particle stops. Express your result in joules and in MeV.
(b) What initial kinetic energy (in joules and in MeV) did the alpha particle have?
(c) What was the initial speed of the alpha particle?
A -MeV alpha particle from a Ra decay makes a head-on collision with a uranium nucleus. A uranium nucleus has protons.
(a) What is the distance of closest approach of the alpha particle to the center of the nucleus? Assume that the uranium nucleus remains at rest and that the distance of closest approach is much greater than the radius of the uranium nucleus.
(b) What is the force on the alpha particle at the instant when it is at the distance of closest approach?
An alpha particle ( kg) emitted in the radioactive decay of uranium- has an energy of MeV. What is its de Broglie wavelength?
An electron is moving with a speed of m/s. What is the speed of a proton that has the same de Broglie wavelength as this electron?