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Ch 39: Particles Behaving as Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 39: Particles Behaving as WavesProblem 10
Chapter 38, Problem 10

Through what potential difference must electrons be accelerated if they are to have:
(a) the same wavelength as an x ray of wavelength 0.2200.220 nm; and
(b) the same energy as the x ray in part (a)?

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1
Step 1: To find the potential difference for part (a), start by using the de Broglie wavelength formula for electrons: λ = hp, where λ is the wavelength, h is Planck's constant, and p is the momentum of the electron.
Step 2: Relate the momentum p to the kinetic energy of the electron using 2meK, where me is the mass of the electron and K is its kinetic energy. Substitute this into the de Broglie equation to express K in terms of the wavelength.
Step 3: Use the relationship between kinetic energy and potential difference: K = eV, where e is the charge of the electron and V is the potential difference. Solve for V in terms of the given wavelength λ.
Step 4: For part (b), calculate the energy of the x-ray photon using the formula E = hc, where c is the speed of light. This energy will be equal to the kinetic energy of the electron.
Step 5: Use the relationship K = eV again to find the potential difference V for part (b), substituting the energy of the x-ray photon for K.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

De Broglie Wavelength

The De Broglie wavelength is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics that relates the wavelength of a particle to its momentum. It is given by the formula λ = h/p, where λ is the wavelength, h is Planck's constant, and p is the momentum of the particle. For electrons, this means that their wavelength can be calculated based on their velocity and mass, allowing us to compare it to the wavelength of x-rays.
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Energy of Electrons

The energy of an electron can be determined using the equation E = qV, where E is the energy, q is the charge of the electron, and V is the potential difference through which the electron is accelerated. This relationship shows that the energy gained by an electron is directly proportional to the potential difference, which is crucial for understanding how to match the energy of electrons to that of x-rays.
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Photon Energy

The energy of a photon, such as an x-ray, is given by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is the energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. This relationship indicates that shorter wavelengths correspond to higher energy photons. Understanding this concept is essential for determining the potential difference required for electrons to match the energy of x-ray photons.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a 5.005.00-g bullet that is moving at 340340 m/s. Will the bullet exhibit wavelike properties?

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A beam of alpha particles is incident on a target of lead. A particular alpha particle comes in 'head-on' to a particular lead nucleus and stops 6.50×10146.50\(\times\)10^{-14} m away from the center of the nucleus. (This point is well outside the nucleus.) Assume that the lead nucleus, which has 8282 protons, remains at rest. The mass of the alpha particle is 6.64×10276.64\(\times\)10^{-27} kg.

(a) Calculate the electrostatic potential energy at the instant that the alpha particle stops. Express your result in joules and in MeV.

(b) What initial kinetic energy (in joules and in MeV) did the alpha particle have?

(c) What was the initial speed of the alpha particle?

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A 4.784.78-MeV alpha particle from a 226226Ra decay makes a head-on collision with a uranium nucleus. A uranium nucleus has 9292 protons.

(a) What is the distance of closest approach of the alpha particle to the center of the nucleus? Assume that the uranium nucleus remains at rest and that the distance of closest approach is much greater than the radius of the uranium nucleus.

(b) What is the force on the alpha particle at the instant when it is at the distance of closest approach?

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An alpha particle (m=6.64×1027m=6.64\(\times\)10^{-27} kg) emitted in the radioactive decay of uranium-238238 has an energy of 4.204.20 MeV. What is its de Broglie wavelength?

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An electron is moving with a speed of 8.00×1068.00\(\times\)10^6 m/s. What is the speed of a proton that has the same de Broglie wavelength as this electron?

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