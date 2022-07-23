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Ch 39: Particles Behaving as Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 39: Particles Behaving as WavesProblem 31
Chapter 38, Problem 31

Using a mixture of CO2, N2, and sometimes He, CO2 lasers emit a wavelength of 10.610.6 μ\(\mu\)m. At power of 0.1000.100 kW, such lasers are used for surgery. How many photons per second does a CO2 laser deliver to the tissue during its use in an operation?

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Step 1: Start by identifying the energy of a single photon emitted by the CO2 laser. Use the formula for photon energy: E = h * c / λ, where h is Planck's constant (6.626 × 10⁻³⁴ J·s), c is the speed of light (3.00 × 10⁸ m/s), and λ is the wavelength of the laser (10.6 μm, which should be converted to meters: 10.6 × 10⁻⁶ m).
Step 2: Calculate the total energy output of the laser per second. The laser operates at a power of 0.100 kW, which is equivalent to 100 J/s. This represents the total energy delivered per second.
Step 3: Determine the number of photons emitted per second by dividing the total energy output per second by the energy of a single photon. Use the formula: Number of photons per second = Total energy per second / Energy of a single photon.
Step 4: Ensure unit consistency throughout the calculations. Verify that all quantities (wavelength, power, and constants) are expressed in compatible units (meters, joules, seconds, etc.) before performing the division.
Step 5: Once the division is set up, you can calculate the number of photons per second. This will give you the final result, representing the number of photons delivered to the tissue during the operation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photon Energy

The energy of a photon is determined by its wavelength, given by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. For a CO2 laser emitting at 10.6 micrometers (um), this relationship allows us to calculate the energy of each photon, which is essential for determining how many photons are emitted per second.
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Power and Energy Relationship

Power is defined as the rate at which energy is transferred or converted, expressed in watts (W). In the context of the CO2 laser, a power output of 0.100 kW means that the laser delivers 100 joules of energy per second. This relationship is crucial for calculating the number of photons emitted per second by dividing the total power by the energy of a single photon.
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Photon Flux

Photon flux refers to the number of photons passing through a given area per unit time, typically expressed in photons per second. To find the photon flux of the CO2 laser, one must divide the total power output by the energy of a single photon. This concept is vital for understanding how the laser interacts with tissue during surgical procedures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many photons per second are emitted by a 7.507.50-mW CO2 laser that has a wavelength of 10.610.6 mm?

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Textbook Question

Two stars, both of which behave like ideal blackbodies, radiate the same total energy per second. The cooler one has a surface temperature TT and a diameter 3.03.0 times that of the hotter star.

(a) What is the temperature of the hotter star in terms of TT?

(b) What is the ratio of the peak-intensity wavelength of the hot star to the peak-intensity wavelength of the cool star?

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Textbook Question

Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) is a laser-based surgical procedure that corrects near- and farsightedness by removing part of the lens of the eye to change its curvature and hence focal length. This procedure can remove layers 0.250.25 mm thick using pulses lasting 12.012.0 ns from a laser beam of wavelength 193193 nm. Low-intensity beams can be used because each individual photon has enough energy to break the covalent bonds of the tissue. If a 1.501.50-mW beam is used, how many photons are delivered to the lens in each pulse?

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Textbook Question

In a set of experiments on a hypothetical one-electron atom, you measure the wavelengths of the photons emitted from transitions ending in the ground level (n=1n = 1), as shown in the energy-level diagram in Fig. E39.2739.27. You also observe that it takes 17.5017.50 eV to ionize this atom. What is the energy of the atom in each of the levels (n=1n = 1, n=2n = 2, etc.) shown in the figure?

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Find the longest and shortest wavelengths in the Lyman and Paschen series for hydrogen. In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does each series lie?

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