Photon Energy

The energy of a photon is determined by its wavelength, given by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. For a CO2 laser emitting at 10.6 micrometers (um), this relationship allows us to calculate the energy of each photon, which is essential for determining how many photons are emitted per second.