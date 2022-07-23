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Ch 39: Particles Behaving as Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 39: Particles Behaving as WavesProblem 41
Chapter 38, Problem 41

Two stars, both of which behave like ideal blackbodies, radiate the same total energy per second. The cooler one has a surface temperature TT and a diameter 3.03.0 times that of the hotter star.
(a) What is the temperature of the hotter star in terms of TT?
(b) What is the ratio of the peak-intensity wavelength of the hot star to the peak-intensity wavelength of the cool star?

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Step 1: Use the Stefan-Boltzmann law to relate the total energy radiated per second (luminosity) of a blackbody to its surface area and temperature. The formula is: \( L = \sigma A T^4 \), where \( L \) is the luminosity, \( \sigma \) is the Stefan-Boltzmann constant, \( A \) is the surface area, and \( T \) is the temperature.
Step 2: Express the surface area \( A \) of a star in terms of its diameter \( d \). Since the star is spherical, \( A = 4 \pi r^2 \), and \( r = \frac{d}{2} \). Substituting, \( A = \pi d^2 \).
Step 3: Set the luminosities of the two stars equal, as they radiate the same total energy per second. For the cooler star, \( L = \sigma (\pi d_c^2) T_c^4 \), and for the hotter star, \( L = \sigma (\pi d_h^2) T_h^4 \). Equating these gives: \( \pi d_c^2 T_c^4 = \pi d_h^2 T_h^4 \).
Step 4: Substitute the given relationship between the diameters: \( d_c = 3.0 d_h \). This simplifies the equation to \( (3.0 d_h)^2 T_c^4 = d_h^2 T_h^4 \). Cancel \( d_h^2 \) on both sides and solve for \( T_h \) in terms of \( T_c \): \( T_h = T_c / 3^{1/2} \).
Step 5: Use Wien's displacement law to find the ratio of the peak-intensity wavelengths. The law states \( \lambda_{\text{peak}} T = b \), where \( \lambda_{\text{peak}} \) is the peak wavelength, \( T \) is the temperature, and \( b \) is a constant. For the two stars, \( \lambda_{\text{peak,hot}} / \lambda_{\text{peak,cool}} = T_c / T_h \). Substitute \( T_h = T_c / 3^{1/2} \) to find the ratio: \( \lambda_{\text{peak,hot}} / \lambda_{\text{peak,cool}} = 3^{1/2} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stefan-Boltzmann Law

The Stefan-Boltzmann Law states that the total energy radiated per unit surface area of a black body is proportional to the fourth power of its absolute temperature (E ∝ T^4). This principle is crucial for understanding how the energy output of the two stars relates to their temperatures and sizes.
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Wien's Displacement Law

Wien's Displacement Law describes the relationship between the temperature of a black body and the wavelength at which it emits radiation most intensely. Specifically, it states that the peak wavelength is inversely proportional to the temperature (λ_max ∝ 1/T). This law is essential for determining the ratio of peak-intensity wavelengths for the two stars.
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Blackbody Radiation

Blackbody radiation refers to the electromagnetic radiation emitted by an idealized perfect black body in thermal equilibrium. It is characterized by a continuous spectrum that depends solely on the body's temperature, making it fundamental for analyzing the thermal properties and energy emissions of the stars in the question.
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