An electron with initial kinetic energy eV encounters a barrier with height eV. What is the probability of tunneling if the width of the barrier is (a) nm and (b) nm?
(a) An electron with initial kinetic energy eV encounters a square barrier with height eV and width nm. What is the probability that the electron will tunnel through the barrier?
(b) A proton with the same kinetic energy encounters the same barrier. What is the probability that the proton will tunnel through the barrier?
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Key Concepts
Quantum Tunneling
Barrier Penetration Probability
Mass and Energy Relationship
Recall that is the probability of finding the particle that has normalized wave function in the interval to . Consider a particle in a box with rigid walls at and . Let the particle be in the ground level and use as given in Eq. () where .
(a) For which values of , if any, in the range from to is the probability of finding the particle zero?
(b) For which values of is the probability highest?
(c) In parts (a) and (b) are your answers consistent with Fig. ? Explain.
(a) Find the excitation energy from the ground level to the third excited level for an electron confined to a box of width nm.
(b) The electron makes a transition from the to level by absorbing a photon. Calculate the wavelength of this photon.
An electron is in a box of width m. What are the de Broglie wavelength and the magnitude of the momentum of the electron if it is in (a) the level; (b) the level; (c) the level? In each case how does the wavelength compare to the width of the box?
An electron with initial kinetic energy eV encounters a barrier with height and width nm. What is the transmission coefficient if (a) eV; (b) eV; (c) eV?
While undergoing a transition from the to the energy level, a harmonic oscillator absorbs a photon of wavelength m. What is the wavelength of the absorbed photon when this oscillator undergoes a transition (a) from the to the energy level and (b) from the to the energy level?
(c) What is the value of , the angular oscillation frequency of the corresponding Newtonian oscillator?