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Ch 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave Functions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave FunctionsProblem 18
Chapter 39, Problem 18

(a) Find the excitation energy from the ground level to the third excited level for an electron confined to a box of width 0.3600.360 nm.
(b) The electron makes a transition from the n=1n = 1 to n=4n = 4 level by absorbing a photon. Calculate the wave­length of this photon.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the energy levels of an electron in a one-dimensional box. The energy levels are given by the formula: E=n2h28mL2, where n is the quantum number, h2 is Planck's constant squared, m is the mass of the electron, and L is the width of the box. For part (a), calculate the energy difference between the ground state (n=1) and the third excited state (n=4).
Step 2: Write the expression for the excitation energy: ΔE=En4-En1. Substitute the energy formula for each level: ΔE=42h28mL2-12h28mL2. Simplify the expression to find ΔE.
Step 3: For part (b), use the relationship between the energy of a photon and its wavelength: E=hcλ, where h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength of the photon. The energy of the photon corresponds to the energy difference between the n=4 and n=1 levels.
Step 4: Substitute the energy difference ΔE from part (a) into the photon energy formula to solve for the wavelength: λ=hcΔE. Ensure all constants are in consistent units (e.g., Planck's constant in Joule-seconds, speed of light in meters per second, and energy in Joules).
Step 5: Perform the necessary unit conversions for the box width (from nanometers to meters) and calculate the numerical values for the energy levels, energy difference, and wavelength. This will give you the wavelength of the photon absorbed during the transition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Mechanics and Particle in a Box

In quantum mechanics, a particle confined in a one-dimensional box exhibits quantized energy levels. The energy levels are determined by the width of the box and the mass of the particle. For an electron in a box, the energy levels can be calculated using the formula E_n = (n^2 * h^2) / (8 * m * L^2), where n is the quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the electron, and L is the width of the box.
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Energy Transitions and Photon Absorption

When an electron transitions between energy levels, it can absorb or emit a photon. The energy of the photon corresponds to the difference in energy between the two levels, given by ΔE = E_final - E_initial. This relationship is crucial for calculating the wavelength of the absorbed photon using the equation E = hc/λ, where h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength.
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Wavelength Calculation

The wavelength of a photon can be calculated from its energy using the equation λ = hc/E. This formula shows the inverse relationship between energy and wavelength: as the energy of the photon increases, its wavelength decreases. In the context of electron transitions, this calculation allows us to determine the specific wavelength of light absorbed when an electron moves from a lower to a higher energy level.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When a hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from the n=2n = 2 to the n=1n = 1 level, a photon with λ=122λ=122 nm is emitted.

(a) If the atom is modeled as an electron in a one-­dimensional box, what is the width of the box in order for the n=2n = 2 to n=1n = 1 transi­tion to correspond to emission of a photon of this energy?

(b) For a box with the width calculated in part (a), what is the ground­ state energy? How does this correspond to the ground ­state energy of a hydrogen atom?

(c) Do you think a one­-dimensional box is a good model for a hydrogen atom? Explain. (Hint: Compare the spacing between adjacent energy levels as a function of nn.)

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Textbook Question

(a) An electron with initial kinetic energy 3232 eV encoun­ters a square barrier with height 4141 eV and width 0.250.25 nm. What is the probability that the electron will tunnel through the barrier?

(b) A proton with the same kinetic energy encounters the same barrier. What is the probability that the proton will tunnel through the barrier?

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Textbook Question

Recall that (ψ2)dx(|ψ|^2)dx is the probability of finding the par­ticle that has normalized wave function ψ(x)ψ(x) in the interval xx to x+dxx+dx. Consider a particle in a box with rigid walls at x=0x = 0 and x=Lx = L. Let the particle be in the ground level and use ψnψ_n as given in Eq. (40.3540.35) ψn(x)=2Lsin[(nπxL)]\(\psi\)_{n}(x)=\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{L}\)}sin[(\(\frac{n\pi x}{L}\))] where n=1,2,3,n=1,2,3,\(\ldots\).

(a) For which values of xx, if any, in the range from 00 to LL is the probability of finding the particle zero?

(b) For which values of xx is the probability highest?

(c) In parts (a) and (b) are your answers consistent with Fig. 40.1240.12? Explain.

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Textbook Question

An electron in a one­-dimensional box has ground ­state energy 2.002.00 eV. What is the wavelength of the photon absorbed when the electron makes a transition to the second excited state?

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Textbook Question

An electron is in a box of width 3.0×10103.0\(\times\)10^{-10} m. What are the de Broglie wavelength and the magnitude of the momentum of the electron if it is in (a) the n=1n = 1 level; (b) the n=2n = 2 level; (c) the n=3n = 3 level? In each case how does the wavelength compare to the width of the box?

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Textbook Question

An electron with initial kinetic energy 5.05.0 eV encoun­ters a barrier with height U0U_0 and width 0.600.60 nm. What is the transmission coefficient if (a) U0=7.0U_0 = 7.0 eV; (b) U0=9.0U_0 = 9.0 eV; (c) U0=13.0U_0 = 13.0 eV?

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