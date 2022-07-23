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Ch 42: Molecules and Condensed Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 42: Molecules and Condensed MatterProblem 7c
Chapter 41, Problem 7c

The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example 42.242.2. If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression K=(12)Iω2K=(\(\frac\)12)I\(\omega\)^2, for the l=1 l = 1 level, what is the rotational period (the time for one rotation)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between rotational energy and angular velocity. The classical expression for rotational kinetic energy is given as: K = 122, where K is the rotational kinetic energy, I is the moment of inertia, and ω is the angular velocity.
Step 2: Use the quantum mechanical energy levels for rotation. For the rotational level l = 1, the energy is given by E = h8π2l2, where h is Planck's constant, l is the quantum number, and I is the moment of inertia.
Step 3: Equate the classical rotational energy expression to the quantum mechanical energy for l = 1. This allows you to solve for the angular velocity ω.
Step 4: Once you have the angular velocity ω, calculate the rotational period using the relationship T = 2πω, where T is the rotational period.
Step 5: Substitute the values for the moment of inertia I, Planck's constant h, and other constants into the equations to compute the rotational period. Ensure all units are consistent during substitution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rotational Kinetic Energy

Rotational kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its rotation. It is given by the formula K = (1/2)Iω², where K is the rotational kinetic energy, I is the moment of inertia, and ω is the angular velocity. This concept is crucial for understanding how energy is distributed in rotating systems, such as molecules.
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Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia (I) is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation about an axis. It depends on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For a diatomic molecule like CO, the moment of inertia can be calculated based on the masses of the atoms and the distance between them, influencing the rotational energy levels.
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Angular Velocity

Angular velocity (ω) is a vector quantity that represents the rate of rotation of an object around an axis. It is measured in radians per second and is essential for calculating rotational kinetic energy. In the context of molecular rotation, angular velocity helps determine how quickly a molecule rotates, which is directly related to its energy levels and rotational period.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the density of states g(E)g(E) for the free-electron model of a metal if E=7.0E = 7.0 eV and V=1.0V = 1.0 cm3. Express your answer in units of states per electron volt.

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Textbook Question

The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example 42.242.2. If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression K=(12)Iω2K=(\(\frac\)12)I\(\omega\)^2, for the l=1 l = 1 level, what is the angular speed of the rotating molecule?

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Textbook Question

The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example 42.242.2. If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression K=(12)Iω2K=(\(\frac\)12)I\(\omega\)^2, for the l=1 l = 1 level, what is the linear speed of each atom?

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is 1.111.11 mm. What is the energy gap (in electron volts) between the valence and conduction bands for this photocell?

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Textbook Question

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