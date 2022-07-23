The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example . If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression , for the level, what is the rotational period (the time for one rotation)?
Calculate the density of states for the free-electron model of a metal if eV and cm3. Express your answer in units of states per electron volt.
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Key Concepts
Density of States
Free-Electron Model
Energy and Volume Relationship
Silver has a Fermi energy of eV. Calculate the electron contribution to the molar heat capacity at constant volume of silver, , at K. Express your result as a multiple of .
At the Fermi temperature , (see Exercise ). When , what is the probability that a state with energy is occupied?
Pure germanium has a band gap of eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of K, K, and K, calculate the probability that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.
The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is mm. What is the energy gap (in electron volts) between the valence and conduction bands for this photocell?
Potassium bromide (KBr) has a density of kg/m3 and the same crystal structure as NaCl. The mass of a potassium atom is kg, and the mass of a bromine atom is kg. Calculate the average spacing between adjacent atoms in a KBr crystal.