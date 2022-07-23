Deuterons in a cyclotron travel in a circle with radius cm just before emerging from the dees. The frequency of the applied alternating voltage is MHz. Find the magnetic field.
An electron with a total energy of GeV collides with a stationary positron. What is the available energy?
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Key Concepts
Total Energy in Particle Physics
Center of Mass Energy
Rest Mass Energy
A proton and an antiproton annihilate, producing two photons. Find the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon if the and collide head-on, each with an initial kinetic energy of MeV.
A proton and an antiproton annihilate, producing two photons. Find the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon if the and are initially at rest.
Two equal-energy photons collide head-on and annihilate each other, producing a pair. The muon mass is given in terms of the electron mass in Section . Calculate the maximum wavelength of the photons for this to occur. If the photons have this wavelength, describe the motion of the and immediately after they are produced.
A high-energy beam of alpha particles collides with a stationary helium gas target. What must the total energy of a beam particle be if the available energy in the collision is GeV?
What is the speed of a proton that has total energy GeV?