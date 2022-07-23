Deuterons in a cyclotron travel in a circle with radius cm just before emerging from the dees. The frequency of the applied alternating voltage is MHz. Find the magnetic field.
A proton and an antiproton annihilate, producing two photons. Find the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon if the and are initially at rest.
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Key Concepts
Mass-Energy Equivalence
Photon Properties
Conservation of Energy
The starship Enterprise, of television and movie fame, is powered by combining matter and antimatter. If the entire -kg antimatter fuel supply of the Enterprise combines with matter, how much energy is released? How does this compare to the U.S. yearly energy use, which is roughly J?
A proton and an antiproton annihilate, producing two photons. Find the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon if the and collide head-on, each with an initial kinetic energy of MeV.
Two equal-energy photons collide head-on and annihilate each other, producing a pair. The muon mass is given in terms of the electron mass in Section . Calculate the maximum wavelength of the photons for this to occur. If the photons have this wavelength, describe the motion of the and immediately after they are produced.
An electron with a total energy of GeV collides with a stationary positron. What is the available energy?