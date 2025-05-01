Multiple Choice
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
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Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
State which property of multiplication is being used.
Find the product.
Find the product.
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
Find the product.
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
Find the product.
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
Find the product.
Find the product.
State which property of multiplication is being used.
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
Draw an array to represent the expression.