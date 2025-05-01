Prealgebra
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Master Multiplying Large Whole Numbers Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the product.
(10)(3)(2)(10)(3)(2)
State which property of multiplication is being used.
3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)
7∙0=07∙0=0
8×4(2)=4×2∙88×4(2)=4×2∙8
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
(2×4)9(2×4)9
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
57×657×6
384×5384×5
Find the product.