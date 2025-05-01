Prealgebra
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Master Multiplying Large Whole Numbers Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
8+8+8+88+8+8+8
Draw an array to represent the expression.
5×35\(\times\)3
Write an expression to represent the array.
Find the product
3∙3∙63∙3∙6
State which property of multiplication is being used.
3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)
7∙0=07∙0=0
8×4(2)=4×2∙88×4(2)=4×2∙8
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
3(8+1+4)3(8+1+4)