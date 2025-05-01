Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
8×4=328\(\times\)4=32
8×4=248\(\times\)4=24
8×8=648\(\times\)8=64
8×8=248\(\times\)8=24
Master Multiplying Large Whole Numbers Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the product.
811×0×15811×0×15
Find the product.
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
3+3+3+3+3+3+33+3+3+3+3+3+3
Draw an array to represent the expression.
5×35\(\times\)3
Write an expression to represent the array.
Find the product
3∙3∙63∙3∙6
(10)(3)(2)(10)(3)(2)