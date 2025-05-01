Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
50(6+7)=65050\(\left\)(6+7\(\right\))=650
6(50+7)=3426\(\left\)(50+7\(\right\))=342
7(50×6)=21007\(\left\)(50\(\times\)6\(\right\))=2100
7(50×6)=3427\(\left\)(50\(\times\)6\(\right\))=342
Master Multiplying Large Whole Numbers Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
State which property of multiplication is being used.
7∙0=07∙0=0
8×4(2)=4×2∙88×4(2)=4×2∙8
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
3(8+1+4)3(8+1+4)
(2×4)9(2×4)9
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
384×5384×5
Find the product.