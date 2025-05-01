What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?
4. Fractions
Intro To Fractions and Mixed Numbers
- Multiple Choice2views
- Multiple Choice
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?3views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the denominator of the faction below:3views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.3views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.2views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.4views
- Multiple Choice
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?2views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:3views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.5views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.3views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.3views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.2views