Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
4544\(\frac\)54
4164\(\frac\)16
−456-4\(\frac\)56
−416-4\(\frac\)16
Master Types Of Fractions Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Represent the indicated position on the number line using an improper fraction.
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
4234\(\frac\)23
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
439\(\frac{43}{9}\)
6146\(\frac\)14
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:
45\(\frac\)45
Determine the denominator of the faction below:
6−17\(\frac{6}{-17}\)
12004563\(\frac{1200}{4563}\)
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?