Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
66
1717
−17-17
−6-6
Master Types Of Fractions Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
439\(\frac{43}{9}\)
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
6146\(\frac\)14
−296\(\frac{-29}{6}\)
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:
45\(\frac\)45
Determine the denominator of the faction below:
12004563\(\frac{1200}{4563}\)
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?