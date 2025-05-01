Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
143\(\frac{14}{3}\)
123\(\frac{12}{3}\)
142\(\frac{14}{2}\)
133\(\frac{13}{3}\)
Master Types Of Fractions Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine the value of the following fractions.
−37−37\(\frac{-37}{-37}\)
51\(\frac\)51
140\(\frac{14}{0}\)
Represent the indicated position on the number line using an improper fraction.
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
439\(\frac{43}{9}\)
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
6146\(\frac\)14
−296\(\frac{-29}{6}\)
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:
45\(\frac\)45