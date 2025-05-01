Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
12\(\frac\)12
15\(\frac\)15
13\(\frac\)13
14\(\frac\)14
Master Types Of Fractions Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
−296\(\frac{-29}{6}\)
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:
45\(\frac\)45
Determine the denominator of the faction below:
6−17\(\frac{6}{-17}\)
12004563\(\frac{1200}{4563}\)
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.
57\(\frac\)57
1313\(\frac{13}{13}\)