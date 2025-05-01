Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
x36\(\frac{\sqrt{x}\)}{36}
x6\(\frac{x}{6}\)
x6\(\frac{\sqrt{x}\)}{6}6x
x26\(\frac{x^2}{6}\)6x2
Master Quotient Rule of Radicals Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}