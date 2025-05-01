Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
−514-\(\frac{5}{14}\)
−572-\(\frac{5\sqrt7}{2}\)
−5714-\(\frac{5\sqrt7}{14}\)
−10714-\(\frac{10\sqrt7}{14}\)−14107
Master Quotient Rule of Radicals Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}