Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
t2\(\frac{\sqrt{t}\)}{2}
t2\(\frac{t}{2}\)
t8\(\frac{\sqrt{t}\)}{8}
3t2\(\frac{^3\sqrt{t}\)}{2}
Master Quotient Rule of Radicals Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}