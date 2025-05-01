Quantitative Reasoning
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10026100^{26}
1000100^0
100∞100^{\(\infty\)}100∞
Master Negative Exponents Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
2−1⋅242^{-1}\(\cdot\)2^4
a3⋅a−7⋅a5a^3\(\cdot\) a^{-7}\(\cdot\) a^5
3−45−2\(\frac{3^{-4}\)}{5^{-2}}
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
(415)3\(\left\)(4^{15}\(\right\))^3
(x2)4(x3)3\(\frac{(x^2)^4}{\left(x^3\right)^3}\)
Simplify each expression using the product rule if possible.
123⋅12912^3\(\cdot\)12^9
(−4)6(−4)(-4)^6 (-4)
Simplify each expression.
xy⋅3x2xy⋅3x^2