Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
(35)2\(\left\)(\(\frac\)35\(\right\))^2
34⋅523^4\(\cdot\)5^2
3452\(\frac{3^4}{5^2}\)
5234\(\frac{5^2}{3^4}\)
Master Negative Exponents Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
9z−69z^{-6}
2−1+4−12^{-1}+4^{-1}
2−1⋅242^{-1}\(\cdot\)2^4
a3⋅a−7⋅a5a^3\(\cdot\) a^{-7}\(\cdot\) a^5
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
(415)3\(\left\)(4^{15}\(\right\))^3
(10026)0\(\left\)(100^{26}\(\right\))^0
(x2)4(x3)3\(\frac{(x^2)^4}{\left(x^3\right)^3}\)
Simplify each expression using the product rule if possible.
123⋅12912^3\(\cdot\)12^9