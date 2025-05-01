Quantitative Reasoning
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141414
111
777
181818
Master Like Terms Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify the expression.
6(2a−b)+4(3a+5b)6(2a-b)+4(3a+5b)
−3[2x−(4−x)]-3[2x-(4-x)]
3x2+5x3−2x+4x2−x3+8x+103x^2+5x^3-2x+4x^2-x^3+8x+10
12x2+34xy−13x2+14xy\(\frac\)12x^2+\(\frac\)34xy-\(\frac\)13x^2+\(\frac\)14xy
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
−4(6+1)-4\(\left\)(6+1\(\right\))
14(8−12)\(\frac\)14\(\left\)(8-12\(\right\))
0.6(−8x+2.5)0.6\(\left\)(-8x+2.5\(\right\))
x(x+5)x\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))