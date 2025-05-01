Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
111
−2-2−2
−1-1−1
222
Master Like Terms Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify the expression.
3x2+5x3−2x+4x2−x3+8x+103x^2+5x^3-2x+4x^2-x^3+8x+10
12x2+34xy−13x2+14xy\(\frac\)12x^2+\(\frac\)34xy-\(\frac\)13x^2+\(\frac\)14xy
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
7(3−2)7\(\left\)(3-2\(\right\))
−4(6+1)-4\(\left\)(6+1\(\right\))
0.6(−8x+2.5)0.6\(\left\)(-8x+2.5\(\right\))
x(x+5)x\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))
x(2x+7y)x\(\left\)(2x+7y\(\right\))
Combine like terms such that each variable only appears once.
34x+12x\(\frac\)34x+\(\frac\)12x